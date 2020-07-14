1572 Commonwealth Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities on-site laundry

Available 9/1. Brighton penthouse studio only 1/2 block to Green Line T-Stop (Washington St) and 1 block from Whole Foods supermarket. Rent includes heat and hot water! Situated on the 3rd floor of the building, and facing Southeast, the condo sits on the back of the building and is enjoys peace and quiet from the hustle and bustle of Comm Ave. When you step out of the building, the Washington Street T-stop is conveniently in front of you. Coin-operated laundry is in the building. Building is professionally managed. 10 minutes to Washington Square, Publick House, Starmarket, Ribelle, Starbucks, The Fireplace, and Washington Square Tavern. Incredible location and will not last! Convenient access to Boston College, BU, Longwood Medical area.