Last updated July 9 2020 at 1:02 AM

1572 Commonwealth Ave

1572 Commonwealth Avenue · (617) 812-2790
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1572 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$1,350

Studio · 1 Bath · 300 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Available 9/1. Brighton penthouse studio only 1/2 block to Green Line T-Stop (Washington St) and 1 block from Whole Foods supermarket. Rent includes heat and hot water! Situated on the 3rd floor of the building, and facing Southeast, the condo sits on the back of the building and is enjoys peace and quiet from the hustle and bustle of Comm Ave. When you step out of the building, the Washington Street T-stop is conveniently in front of you. Coin-operated laundry is in the building. Building is professionally managed. 10 minutes to Washington Square, Publick House, Starmarket, Ribelle, Starbucks, The Fireplace, and Washington Square Tavern. Incredible location and will not last! Convenient access to Boston College, BU, Longwood Medical area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1572 Commonwealth Ave have any available units?
1572 Commonwealth Ave has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 1572 Commonwealth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1572 Commonwealth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1572 Commonwealth Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1572 Commonwealth Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 1572 Commonwealth Ave offer parking?
No, 1572 Commonwealth Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1572 Commonwealth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1572 Commonwealth Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1572 Commonwealth Ave have a pool?
No, 1572 Commonwealth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1572 Commonwealth Ave have accessible units?
No, 1572 Commonwealth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1572 Commonwealth Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1572 Commonwealth Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1572 Commonwealth Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1572 Commonwealth Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
