Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:50 PM

154 West Concord St.

154 West Concord Street · (516) 761-9354
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

154 West Concord Street, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 255 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Show up with a suitcase! Fully furnished South End studio rental on upper level of brownstone condominium building in great location on W. Concord St near the corner of Tremont St. This efficient studio is tastefully furnished and features hardwood floors, two large west-facing windows, high ceilings, lofted storage area, renovated kitchen with granite counters and full gas oven, and renovated tiled bathroom. Heart of South End steps to Tremont St shops/restaurants, parks, nightlife, Orange/Green/Silver Line T & Pru/Copley. Common laundry in building. Rent includes heat, hot water and gas. Tenant to pay for electric, cable and wifi. Available 9-1 for $1950. 12 month rental preferred. One month broker fee.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 154 West Concord St. have any available units?
154 West Concord St. has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 154 West Concord St. have?
Some of 154 West Concord St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 154 West Concord St. currently offering any rent specials?
154 West Concord St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 West Concord St. pet-friendly?
No, 154 West Concord St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 154 West Concord St. offer parking?
No, 154 West Concord St. does not offer parking.
Does 154 West Concord St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 154 West Concord St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 West Concord St. have a pool?
No, 154 West Concord St. does not have a pool.
Does 154 West Concord St. have accessible units?
No, 154 West Concord St. does not have accessible units.
Does 154 West Concord St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 154 West Concord St. does not have units with dishwashers.
