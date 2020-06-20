154 West Concord St.

Amenities

Show up with a suitcase! Fully furnished South End studio rental on upper level of brownstone condominium building in great location on W. Concord St near the corner of Tremont St. This efficient studio is tastefully furnished and features hardwood floors, two large west-facing windows, high ceilings, lofted storage area, renovated kitchen with granite counters and full gas oven, and renovated tiled bathroom. Heart of South End steps to Tremont St shops/restaurants, parks, nightlife, Orange/Green/Silver Line T & Pru/Copley. Common laundry in building. Rent includes heat, hot water and gas. Tenant to pay for electric, cable and wifi. Available 9-1 for $1950. 12 month rental preferred. One month broker fee.



