Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Awesome 4 bed 1 bath apartment WITH A PORCH located on Commonwealth Avenue in Brighton. VERY SPACIOUS!!! This apartment has a dishwasher, two refrigerators, gas stove, and laundry on site. The B line at Washington Street is 1 minute away, the 65 bus (goes to Longwood via Brookline) is 2 minutes away, the C line is 6 minutes, and the D line is 12 minutes.



Terms: One year lease