153 Bigelow St

Furnished with all the accessories for Short Term rental option at $3000 per month with the allowence for showing. Move right in this Beautiful Newly Renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment, located on the first floor of a two-family property. Walking distance to Charles River for the outdoor activities, jogging, biking, rowing. Minutes to Mass. Turnpike, right next to Oak Square, for restaurants, shops, YMCA. Apartment has been completely gutted and renovated with a brand new kitchen with granite counter and new appliances, tiled bath, hardwood floor, lighting, heating & cooling system and updated electric. Comes with two off-street parking.