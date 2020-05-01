All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:02 AM

153 Bigelow St

153 Bigelow Street · (617) 576-3800
Location

153 Bigelow Street, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Furnished with all the accessories for Short Term rental option at $3000 per month with the allowence for showing. Move right in this Beautiful Newly Renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment, located on the first floor of a two-family property. Walking distance to Charles River for the outdoor activities, jogging, biking, rowing. Minutes to Mass. Turnpike, right next to Oak Square, for restaurants, shops, YMCA. Apartment has been completely gutted and renovated with a brand new kitchen with granite counter and new appliances, tiled bath, hardwood floor, lighting, heating & cooling system and updated electric. Comes with two off-street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 Bigelow St have any available units?
153 Bigelow St has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 153 Bigelow St have?
Some of 153 Bigelow St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 153 Bigelow St currently offering any rent specials?
153 Bigelow St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 Bigelow St pet-friendly?
No, 153 Bigelow St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 153 Bigelow St offer parking?
Yes, 153 Bigelow St does offer parking.
Does 153 Bigelow St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 153 Bigelow St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 Bigelow St have a pool?
No, 153 Bigelow St does not have a pool.
Does 153 Bigelow St have accessible units?
No, 153 Bigelow St does not have accessible units.
Does 153 Bigelow St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 153 Bigelow St has units with dishwashers.
