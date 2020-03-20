All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:17 AM

151 Tremont St.

151 Tremont Street · (516) 761-9354
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

151 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02111
Chinatown - Leather District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1980 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
lobby
Downtown...Tremont On The Common...Spacious 2 bed/2.5 bath 9th Floor Condo for rent, with grand balcony over looking the Boston Commons. Large open floor concept living/dining area, with updated kitchen, that features gas cooking, stainless steel appliances-including dishwasher, bonus refrigerator drawers and an elegant breakfast bar. Bonus half bath located just off living room. Two master bedrooms with en suite bathrooms and plenty of closet space complement the grand living and dining areas. Want some fresh air? Step out on to the spacious balcony for a nice respite after a long days work. The unit comes with one garage parking spot included in the monthly rent. Rent includes, heat, hot water, and gas. Tenants are responsible for electricity. Laundry is located on every floor of the building, near the elevators. Tremont On The Common is a full service luxury condominium elevator building with a 24/7 concierge, on site fitness center and seasonal outdoor swimming pool. The building has recently undergone renovations and upgrades to its common areas and lobby.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 Tremont St. have any available units?
151 Tremont St. has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 151 Tremont St. have?
Some of 151 Tremont St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 Tremont St. currently offering any rent specials?
151 Tremont St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 Tremont St. pet-friendly?
No, 151 Tremont St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 151 Tremont St. offer parking?
Yes, 151 Tremont St. does offer parking.
Does 151 Tremont St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 151 Tremont St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 Tremont St. have a pool?
Yes, 151 Tremont St. has a pool.
Does 151 Tremont St. have accessible units?
No, 151 Tremont St. does not have accessible units.
Does 151 Tremont St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 151 Tremont St. has units with dishwashers.
