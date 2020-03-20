151 Tremont St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr concierge elevator gym parking pool garage lobby

Downtown...Tremont On The Common...Spacious 2 bed/2.5 bath 9th Floor Condo for rent, with grand balcony over looking the Boston Commons. Large open floor concept living/dining area, with updated kitchen, that features gas cooking, stainless steel appliances-including dishwasher, bonus refrigerator drawers and an elegant breakfast bar. Bonus half bath located just off living room. Two master bedrooms with en suite bathrooms and plenty of closet space complement the grand living and dining areas. Want some fresh air? Step out on to the spacious balcony for a nice respite after a long days work. The unit comes with one garage parking spot included in the monthly rent. Rent includes, heat, hot water, and gas. Tenants are responsible for electricity. Laundry is located on every floor of the building, near the elevators. Tremont On The Common is a full service luxury condominium elevator building with a 24/7 concierge, on site fitness center and seasonal outdoor swimming pool. The building has recently undergone renovations and upgrades to its common areas and lobby.



Terms: One year lease