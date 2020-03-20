All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 15 Wakullah St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
15 Wakullah St.
Last updated June 8 2020 at 2:23 PM

15 Wakullah St.

15 Wakullah Street · (617) 595-0748
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

15 Wakullah Street, Boston, MA 02119
Washington Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Spacious 4 bedrooms available in highly sought after Roxbury neighborhood. Close proximity to prime neighborhoods, landmarks, and everyday necessities. The apartment is a modern 1,300 square foot 4 bed 1 bath apartment. Apartment is located inside the 2nd floor of a three story building. Consist of spacious kitchen, living room, four bedrooms, bathroom, etc. Hardwood floors throughout. There is also laundry hook ups in the bathroom. ***Information on Neighborhood: The apartment is strategically located right in prime Roxbury neighborhood. Located close to everything. ***Nearby MBTA Stations Dudley station: (0.04 miles) Jackson Square Station: (0.8 miles) Roxbury Crossing: (1.2 miles) *** Nearby MBTA Bus lines: #44: Walnut ave@Rockland St. (480 ft) #42: Washington St@Dale St. (0.2 miles) *** Nearby Neighborhoods: South End: (1.7 miles) Fenway Park: (2.4 miles) Back Bay: (3.2 miles) Downtown Crossing: (4.7 miles) North station: (4.5 miles) *** Nearby Hospitals: Boston City Hospital: (1.4 miles Tufts Medical: (2.7 miles) *** Nearby Colleges: RCC (1.1 miles) BU school of Medicine (1.4 miles) NorthEastern (1.8 miles) Wentworth: (1.9) ***Financials: 1st month, security deposit, and broker fee. ***All interested parties must provide a brief description of your job title, income, schedule, etc

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Wakullah St. have any available units?
15 Wakullah St. has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 15 Wakullah St. currently offering any rent specials?
15 Wakullah St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Wakullah St. pet-friendly?
No, 15 Wakullah St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 15 Wakullah St. offer parking?
No, 15 Wakullah St. does not offer parking.
Does 15 Wakullah St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Wakullah St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Wakullah St. have a pool?
No, 15 Wakullah St. does not have a pool.
Does 15 Wakullah St. have accessible units?
No, 15 Wakullah St. does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Wakullah St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Wakullah St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Wakullah St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Wakullah St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 15 Wakullah St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Lane Seaport
1 Park Ln
Boston, MA 02210
Harbor Point on the Bay
24 Oyster Bay Rd
Boston, MA 02125
CityView at Longwood
75 St Alphonsus St
Boston, MA 02120
Commonwealth Gardens
1131 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02134
315 ON A
315 A St
Boston, MA 02210
Watermark Seaport
85 Seaport Blvd
Boston, MA 02210
83 GARDNER ST
79 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
E3 Apartments
65 Brainerd Rd
Boston, MA 02134

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity