15 Wakullah St.

Spacious 4 bedrooms available in highly sought after Roxbury neighborhood. Close proximity to prime neighborhoods, landmarks, and everyday necessities. The apartment is a modern 1,300 square foot 4 bed 1 bath apartment. Apartment is located inside the 2nd floor of a three story building. Consist of spacious kitchen, living room, four bedrooms, bathroom, etc. Hardwood floors throughout. There is also laundry hook ups in the bathroom. ***Information on Neighborhood: The apartment is strategically located right in prime Roxbury neighborhood. Located close to everything. ***Nearby MBTA Stations Dudley station: (0.04 miles) Jackson Square Station: (0.8 miles) Roxbury Crossing: (1.2 miles) *** Nearby MBTA Bus lines: #44: Walnut ave@Rockland St. (480 ft) #42: Washington St@Dale St. (0.2 miles) *** Nearby Neighborhoods: South End: (1.7 miles) Fenway Park: (2.4 miles) Back Bay: (3.2 miles) Downtown Crossing: (4.7 miles) North station: (4.5 miles) *** Nearby Hospitals: Boston City Hospital: (1.4 miles Tufts Medical: (2.7 miles) *** Nearby Colleges: RCC (1.1 miles) BU school of Medicine (1.4 miles) NorthEastern (1.8 miles) Wentworth: (1.9) ***Financials: 1st month, security deposit, and broker fee. ***All interested parties must provide a brief description of your job title, income, schedule, etc



Terms: One year lease