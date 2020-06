Amenities

Rarely available apartment on Radnor Road just off of Foster Street. 6 spacious bedrooms with gleaming hardwood floors throughout. This upper level unit also features 2 full bathrooms, and is highlighted by stainless steel appliances and laundry in unit. The living room walks out to a large deck, perfect for enjoying the outdoors or entertaining. Parking is available. Great location, just steps to Boston College and the Green Line.



Terms: One year lease