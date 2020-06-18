149 Pier Four Blvd

Amenities

Live a short walk (or ride!) away from your favorite spots along the Seaport strip! Enjoy Boston's hottest neighborhood in an all-inclusive environment perfectly suited for the young local professional, the part-time Boston resident, and everyone in between!! With access to Seaport staples like Ocean Prime and Temazcal, you'll be part of a thriving diversity of sprawling commercial space that is UNPARALLELED in the Boston area. COMMUTING? No problem! EASY commutability to South Boston, North End, Waterfront, and the Financial District! Unit Features: -Plantation plank flooring throughout living areas -Nest thermostats for top of the line energy efficiency -Spacious layouts with open concept feel -Large windows to allow in copious amounts of natural light and provide unbeatable views -Spacious bathroom layouts with ample storage throughout the home -High efficiency Bosch stackable washer and dryer **Select units also include oversized balconies, large kitchen islands, and more!** Building Features: -24-hour concierge service -Grilling space with gorgeous water feature and ample seating on massive outdoor terrace -Complimentary wifi in common areas -Spacious top of the line gym with yoga studios featuring Wellbeats virtual programming -Multiple work and entertaining spaces for residents & their guests -125,000 square feet of currently occupied and incoming commercial space -Assigned and covered garage parking available (additional) -Pet friendly building with no weight limits (additional) MY FULL FEE PAID BY DEVELOPER! We are looking forward to hearing from you soon and showing you this incredible unit. Do you absolutely love this listing, but are a bit curious to see others? We've got a ton of units near the area, from studios to 6 bedrooms, ready to show you! For quickest response, send an email to contact@hartleyrealtygroup.com to set up your next showing with Justin of Hartley Realty Group today! *Pricing, brokerage coverage, and availability subject to change without notice based on availability, lease term, and move-in date selected. Pictures may be of similar unit, could cause minor changes to finishes unit to unit. The apartment advertised may no longer be available for rent.