Boston, MA
149 Pier Four Blvd
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:19 AM

149 Pier Four Blvd

149 Pier Four Boulevard · (561) 220-6544
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

149 Pier Four Boulevard, Boston, MA 02210
D Street - West Broadway

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
yoga
Live a short walk (or ride!) away from your favorite spots along the Seaport strip! Enjoy Boston's hottest neighborhood in an all-inclusive environment perfectly suited for the young local professional, the part-time Boston resident, and everyone in between!! With access to Seaport staples like Ocean Prime and Temazcal, you'll be part of a thriving diversity of sprawling commercial space that is UNPARALLELED in the Boston area. COMMUTING? No problem! EASY commutability to South Boston, North End, Waterfront, and the Financial District! Unit Features: -Plantation plank flooring throughout living areas -Nest thermostats for top of the line energy efficiency -Spacious layouts with open concept feel -Large windows to allow in copious amounts of natural light and provide unbeatable views -Spacious bathroom layouts with ample storage throughout the home -High efficiency Bosch stackable washer and dryer **Select units also include oversized balconies, large kitchen islands, and more!** Building Features: -24-hour concierge service -Grilling space with gorgeous water feature and ample seating on massive outdoor terrace -Complimentary wifi in common areas -Spacious top of the line gym with yoga studios featuring Wellbeats virtual programming -Multiple work and entertaining spaces for residents &amp; their guests -125,000 square feet of currently occupied and incoming commercial space -Assigned and covered garage parking available (additional) -Pet friendly building with no weight limits (additional) MY FULL FEE PAID BY DEVELOPER! We are looking forward to hearing from you soon and showing you this incredible unit. Do you absolutely love this listing, but are a bit curious to see others? We've got a ton of units near the area, from studios to 6 bedrooms, ready to show you! For quickest response, send an email to contact@hartleyrealtygroup.com to set up your next showing with Justin of Hartley Realty Group today! *Pricing, brokerage coverage, and availability subject to change without notice based on availability, lease term, and move-in date selected. Pictures may be of similar unit, could cause minor changes to finishes unit to unit. The apartment advertised may no longer be available for rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 Pier Four Blvd have any available units?
149 Pier Four Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 149 Pier Four Blvd have?
Some of 149 Pier Four Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 Pier Four Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
149 Pier Four Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 Pier Four Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 149 Pier Four Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 149 Pier Four Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 149 Pier Four Blvd does offer parking.
Does 149 Pier Four Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 149 Pier Four Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 Pier Four Blvd have a pool?
No, 149 Pier Four Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 149 Pier Four Blvd have accessible units?
No, 149 Pier Four Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 149 Pier Four Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 149 Pier Four Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
