149 Beacon St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

PRIME Back Bay LOCATION!! This spacious 2 BR, 1.5 BA home is one block from the Public Garden & a short walk to the shops on Charles and Newbury. The professionally-managed 6 unit building comes with a working Fireplace and was painted July 2019. There are custom built ins reproducing the original architectural detail and preserving the historic character of the property. The south and east corner location provides an unusual degree of light and sun not typically found in a garden unit. The well-maintained unit features attractive woodwork, hardwood floors throughout, built-in bookcase, nice ceiling height, fireplaced living room as well as central air, gas cooking and laundry in unit. A must see! Pet friendly!