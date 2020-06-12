All apartments in Boston
149 Beacon St

149 Beacon Street · (617) 542-0012
Location

149 Beacon Street, Boston, MA 02116
Back Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 862 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PRIME Back Bay LOCATION!! This spacious 2 BR, 1.5 BA home is one block from the Public Garden & a short walk to the shops on Charles and Newbury. The professionally-managed 6 unit building comes with a working Fireplace and was painted July 2019. There are custom built ins reproducing the original architectural detail and preserving the historic character of the property. The south and east corner location provides an unusual degree of light and sun not typically found in a garden unit. The well-maintained unit features attractive woodwork, hardwood floors throughout, built-in bookcase, nice ceiling height, fireplaced living room as well as central air, gas cooking and laundry in unit. A must see! Pet friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 Beacon St have any available units?
149 Beacon St has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 149 Beacon St have?
Some of 149 Beacon St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 Beacon St currently offering any rent specials?
149 Beacon St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 Beacon St pet-friendly?
Yes, 149 Beacon St is pet friendly.
Does 149 Beacon St offer parking?
No, 149 Beacon St does not offer parking.
Does 149 Beacon St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 149 Beacon St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 Beacon St have a pool?
No, 149 Beacon St does not have a pool.
Does 149 Beacon St have accessible units?
No, 149 Beacon St does not have accessible units.
Does 149 Beacon St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 149 Beacon St has units with dishwashers.
