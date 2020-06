148 Strathmore Rd. 1S

Amenities

Unit 1S Available 09/01/20 SEPT. * RENOV'D 4 BR / 2 BATHS * HEAT Included ** - Property Id: 244595



Available SEPTEMBER 1.



BRIGHTON / CLEVELAND CIRCLE.



Very Spacious 4 BEDROOM / 2 FULL BATHS (2 Tubs) in UPDATED HOUSE.



HEAT and HOT WATER INCLUDED!



HUGE LIVING ROOM with Ornamental FIREPLACE.

UPDATED KITCHEN with GAS STOVE and DISHWASHER.



LARGE BEDROOMS.

HARDWOOD FLOORS Throughout.



ON-SITE LAUNDRY.

Available PARKING.



Easy Access to all T lines- B, C and D!

Walk to Restaurants, Bars, Markets, the Reservoir, and Boston College.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/244595

No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5858931)