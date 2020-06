Amenities

Beautiful 4 bed 2 FULL and renovate bath in Cleveland Circle right along the reservoir. Huge living room, all large bedrooms, hardwood throughout. Easy access to all T lines- B, C and D! Walk to restaurants, bars, markets, the reservoir, and BC college. Parking on site for rent, $160/month, or free street permit parking. Laundry on site. Heat and hot water included!