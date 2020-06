Amenities

Available 09/01/20 [UNIT] Spacious one bed unit in the heart of Charles/MGH/Beacon Hill area in Boston. Less than 2 minutes walk to Charles/MGH red line train station. Unit features a a kitchen, wall-to-wall carpeting throughout. This unit has a decorative fireplace. There is no laundry on-site. Laundromat is nearby. On-street parking with a residential permit. HEAT AND HOT WATER IS INCLUDED IN THE RENT. Cat friendly for $50/month. Easy access to the red/green line train stations, restaurants, shops and stores. Dog is considered on a case by case basis for an additional $100/month upon landlord's approval. Security deposit negotiable. THIS LEASE IS UNTIL 5/31/2021 ONLY.



