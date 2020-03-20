All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:16 AM

140 Kenrick St.

140 Kenrick Street · (860) 424-2782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

140 Kenrick Street, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Probably the best deal you are going to see this year! UNBELIEVABLE value! Heat and hot water included. TWO parking spots included. Pool access right next to the building! HUGE grassy yard behind with paved walking trail and a gorgeous lake. The apartment is fully renovated with two good sized bedrooms, updated bathroom, kitchen with cherry cabinets and stainless appliances including dishwasher and disposal. Stylish tile flooring throughout. The apartment is garden level, but has full-sized windows and still gets GREAT light, plus you CANNOT beat the view! THIS DEAL WILL NOT LAST! CALL RIGHT AWAY! Dan: 860-424-2782 or dan@eastcoastrealty.com Thank you!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Kenrick St. have any available units?
140 Kenrick St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 140 Kenrick St. have?
Some of 140 Kenrick St.'s amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 Kenrick St. currently offering any rent specials?
140 Kenrick St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Kenrick St. pet-friendly?
No, 140 Kenrick St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 140 Kenrick St. offer parking?
Yes, 140 Kenrick St. does offer parking.
Does 140 Kenrick St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 Kenrick St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Kenrick St. have a pool?
Yes, 140 Kenrick St. has a pool.
Does 140 Kenrick St. have accessible units?
No, 140 Kenrick St. does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Kenrick St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 140 Kenrick St. has units with dishwashers.
