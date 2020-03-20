140 Kenrick St.

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Probably the best deal you are going to see this year! UNBELIEVABLE value! Heat and hot water included. TWO parking spots included. Pool access right next to the building! HUGE grassy yard behind with paved walking trail and a gorgeous lake. The apartment is fully renovated with two good sized bedrooms, updated bathroom, kitchen with cherry cabinets and stainless appliances including dishwasher and disposal. Stylish tile flooring throughout. The apartment is garden level, but has full-sized windows and still gets GREAT light, plus you CANNOT beat the view! THIS DEAL WILL NOT LAST! CALL RIGHT AWAY! Dan: 860-424-2782 or dan@eastcoastrealty.com Thank you!



Terms: One year lease