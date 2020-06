Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available 09/01/20 Huge 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit on a top floor in a three-family house located at the borderline in Dorchester/Roxbury line. Unit features a big living room and an eat-in kitchen. Wall-to-wall carpeting in the bedrooms and hardwood floors in all other rooms.. Back deck. There is no laundry on site. There is laundromat near by. On-street parking with a residential permit. Easy access to the public transportation. Cat friendly for $50/month. Dogs are considered on a case by case basis for an additional $100/month upon landlord's approval. Security deposit negotiable. Security deposit negotiable



(RLNE5802813)