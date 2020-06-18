All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 14 Westland Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
14 Westland Ave.
Last updated June 8 2020 at 2:23 PM

14 Westland Ave.

14 Westland Avenue · (617) 238-7400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14 Westland Avenue, Boston, MA 02115
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Completely renovated top floor Penthouse 2 bedroom with a full living room. Unit boasts cherry hardwood floors, custom granite kitchen with Stainless appliances, high ceilings and gorgeous marble bathroom. This unit also has five large windows with a sunny Southwest exposure, LED-LCD TV included, exposed brick and recessed lights throughout. Very quiet Symphony building only steps to Northeastern, NEC, Berklee, Wentworth, Boston Medical Center, MCPHS, Brigham Circle, Longwood Medical, Whole Foods, Back Bay, South End, Green and Orange Line. Call to see this apartment today! Cornerstone Real Estate www.CornerstoneBoston.com

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Westland Ave. have any available units?
14 Westland Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 Westland Ave. have?
Some of 14 Westland Ave.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Westland Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
14 Westland Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Westland Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 14 Westland Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 14 Westland Ave. offer parking?
No, 14 Westland Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 14 Westland Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Westland Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Westland Ave. have a pool?
No, 14 Westland Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 14 Westland Ave. have accessible units?
No, 14 Westland Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Westland Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Westland Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 14 Westland Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Eddy
10 New St
Boston, MA 02128
Serenity
101 S Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02130
Mezzo Design Lofts
30 Caldwell St
Boston, MA 02129
AVA Back Bay
790 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02199
Ink Block
300 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
The Harlo
1350 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02215
81 Essex
81 Essex Street
Boston, MA 02111
The Victor by Windsor
110 Beverly St
Boston, MA 02114

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity