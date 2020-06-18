14 Westland Ave.

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Completely renovated top floor Penthouse 2 bedroom with a full living room. Unit boasts cherry hardwood floors, custom granite kitchen with Stainless appliances, high ceilings and gorgeous marble bathroom. This unit also has five large windows with a sunny Southwest exposure, LED-LCD TV included, exposed brick and recessed lights throughout. Very quiet Symphony building only steps to Northeastern, NEC, Berklee, Wentworth, Boston Medical Center, MCPHS, Brigham Circle, Longwood Medical, Whole Foods, Back Bay, South End, Green and Orange Line. Call to see this apartment today! Cornerstone Real Estate www.CornerstoneBoston.com



Terms: One year lease