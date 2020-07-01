All apartments in Boston
1393 Commonwealth Avenue
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:39 PM

1393 Commonwealth Avenue

1393 Commonwealth Avenue · (781) 243-5747
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1393 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02134
St. Elizabeth's

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
cats allowed
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Move in SEPTEMBER 1st - NO FEE! Heat hot water included, cat okay, NO FEE! Large 2 bedroom with NO living room, there is NO broker's fee! Just 1st &amp; last to move in, the location is amazing, the unit is large, nice sunny floors, great space, large apartment separate kitchen and bathroom. The rent includes heat and hot water. The apartment has two large bedrooms, big kitchen, nice bathroom, but there is NO LIVING ROOM, heat hot water are included, there is no fees! just 1st and last. Laundry in the basements, a cat is allowed and welcomed :) Located in Allston next to the B line T stop "Allston Street". Quick T ride to Boston University BU, Kenmore, Boston College BC, Downtown, Copley, Arlington, Government and the financial district. Walk 15 minutes from this apartment to Coolidge corner Brookline to the C line. Thank you for viewing this ad, please text or whatsapp (+17814759777) Dennis to show: 781-475-9777 , I have a lot of NO FEE apts in the Allston, Brighton, Fenway and Brookline areas, please contact me for more listings, thank you :) This is a NO FEE listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1393 Commonwealth Avenue have any available units?
1393 Commonwealth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 1393 Commonwealth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1393 Commonwealth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1393 Commonwealth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1393 Commonwealth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1393 Commonwealth Avenue offer parking?
No, 1393 Commonwealth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1393 Commonwealth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1393 Commonwealth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1393 Commonwealth Avenue have a pool?
No, 1393 Commonwealth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1393 Commonwealth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1393 Commonwealth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1393 Commonwealth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1393 Commonwealth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1393 Commonwealth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1393 Commonwealth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
