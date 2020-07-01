1393 Commonwealth Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors cats allowed some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

Move in SEPTEMBER 1st - NO FEE! Heat hot water included, cat okay, NO FEE! Large 2 bedroom with NO living room, there is NO broker's fee! Just 1st & last to move in, the location is amazing, the unit is large, nice sunny floors, great space, large apartment separate kitchen and bathroom. The rent includes heat and hot water. The apartment has two large bedrooms, big kitchen, nice bathroom, but there is NO LIVING ROOM, heat hot water are included, there is no fees! just 1st and last. Laundry in the basements, a cat is allowed and welcomed :) Located in Allston next to the B line T stop "Allston Street". Quick T ride to Boston University BU, Kenmore, Boston College BC, Downtown, Copley, Arlington, Government and the financial district. Walk 15 minutes from this apartment to Coolidge corner Brookline to the C line. Thank you for viewing this ad, please text or whatsapp (+17814759777) Dennis to show: 781-475-9777 , I have a lot of NO FEE apts in the Allston, Brighton, Fenway and Brookline areas, please contact me for more listings, thank you :) This is a NO FEE listing.