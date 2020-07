Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

137 Chiswick Terrace Apt #5, Boston, MA 02135 - 4 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Egi Gjikondi, Broad Street Boutique Realty, (781) 605-8924. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. 09/01 Close to the B Green Line Train Stop and the Boston College Shuttle Bus Stop, which is about a block away. Fuel America cafe is just around the corner from the apartment. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3627794 ]