Amazing price for this bright and sunny unit that features a full bath, kitchen, living room and shared porch off the back. Desirable location close to Adams corner and about a 10 minute walk to Peabody Square where you can access the red line (ashmont) and some of Dorchester's most popular restaurants, coffee shops and gourmet grocery store- American Provisions. Street parking and coin operated laundry in the basement. References and good credit required.