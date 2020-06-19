136 Saratoga St.

Amenities

Central-Maverick Square - Large, bright, floor through apartment with 2 bedrooms (one of which has an attached study), living room, eat-in kitchen, bathroom, another room for home office and an enclosed back porch. Rent includes heat and hot water. Near shopping, restaurants, supermarket, three "T" stations (Maverick, Airport and Wood Island), parks and easy access to 93 and Mass Pike! Landlord will not allow more than 2 occupants for this unit. No smoking or pets.



Terms: One year lease