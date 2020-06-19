All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:32 PM

136 Saratoga St.

136 Saratoga Street · (323) 640-2075
Location

136 Saratoga Street, Boston, MA 02128
Central Maverick Square - Paris Street

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Central-Maverick Square - Large, bright, floor through apartment with 2 bedrooms (one of which has an attached study), living room, eat-in kitchen, bathroom, another room for home office and an enclosed back porch. Rent includes heat and hot water. Near shopping, restaurants, supermarket, three "T" stations (Maverick, Airport and Wood Island), parks and easy access to 93 and Mass Pike! Landlord will not allow more than 2 occupants for this unit. No smoking or pets.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 Saratoga St. have any available units?
136 Saratoga St. has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 136 Saratoga St. currently offering any rent specials?
136 Saratoga St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 Saratoga St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 136 Saratoga St. is pet friendly.
Does 136 Saratoga St. offer parking?
No, 136 Saratoga St. does not offer parking.
Does 136 Saratoga St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 136 Saratoga St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 Saratoga St. have a pool?
No, 136 Saratoga St. does not have a pool.
Does 136 Saratoga St. have accessible units?
No, 136 Saratoga St. does not have accessible units.
Does 136 Saratoga St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 136 Saratoga St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 136 Saratoga St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 136 Saratoga St. does not have units with air conditioning.
