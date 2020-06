Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

AVAILABLE FOR NOW JANUARY or FEBRUARY - Hands down the largest 1 one bedroom apartment in the Allston Brighton neighborhoods in the Boston area. Eat in kitchen big enough for a table. This apartment is a quick stroll to the Harvard and Comm Ave center of Allston Village. Bang a quick right up Harvard and be in the Coolidge Corner area within a ten minute walk. There is the Grigg's St T stop right outside the front door. You can literally see it pull up from the window. Email Dave at david.bussison@gmail.com



Terms: One year lease