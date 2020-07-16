All apartments in Boston
1330 Commonwealth Ave B
1330 Commonwealth Ave B

1330 Commonwealth Ave · (781) 521-4853
Location

1330 Commonwealth Ave, Boston, MA 02134
Commonwealth

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit B · Avail. Aug 1

$1,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Unit B Available 08/01/20 1 Bd, laundry in Unit, available 8/1 - Property Id: 307580

You can't beat the price! One bedroom basement apartment with a spacious living room, open kitchen and washer/dryer in unit. It is currently being freshly painted and bathroom tiles will be replaced. The train is steps from the door and many restaurants, shops minutes away. Easy commute to the Longwood Medical Area, Saint ElizebethsRoute 90, Storrow Dr, and more. This will go fast!
no pet.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1330-commonwealth-ave-boston-ma-unit-b/307580
Property Id 307580

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5959378)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1330 Commonwealth Ave B have any available units?
1330 Commonwealth Ave B has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 1330 Commonwealth Ave B currently offering any rent specials?
1330 Commonwealth Ave B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1330 Commonwealth Ave B pet-friendly?
No, 1330 Commonwealth Ave B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 1330 Commonwealth Ave B offer parking?
No, 1330 Commonwealth Ave B does not offer parking.
Does 1330 Commonwealth Ave B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1330 Commonwealth Ave B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1330 Commonwealth Ave B have a pool?
No, 1330 Commonwealth Ave B does not have a pool.
Does 1330 Commonwealth Ave B have accessible units?
No, 1330 Commonwealth Ave B does not have accessible units.
Does 1330 Commonwealth Ave B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1330 Commonwealth Ave B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1330 Commonwealth Ave B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1330 Commonwealth Ave B does not have units with air conditioning.
