1330 Commonwealth Ave B

Amenities

in unit laundry some paid utils

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities

Unit B Available 08/01/20 1 Bd, laundry in Unit, available 8/1 - Property Id: 307580



You can't beat the price! One bedroom basement apartment with a spacious living room, open kitchen and washer/dryer in unit. It is currently being freshly painted and bathroom tiles will be replaced. The train is steps from the door and many restaurants, shops minutes away. Easy commute to the Longwood Medical Area, Saint ElizebethsRoute 90, Storrow Dr, and more. This will go fast!

no pet.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1330-commonwealth-ave-boston-ma-unit-b/307580

Property Id 307580



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5959378)