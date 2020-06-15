130 Englewood Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors cats allowed parking recently renovated

Amazing unit with three bedrooms, living and dining room, modern bath. Lots of sunlight from big windows. Tile floors in the bathroom and kitchen, hardwood floors throughout the rest of the unit. Kitchen is modern and features updated appliances, lots of cabinet space, and large pantry. Huge living room. Bedrooms have plenty of closet space. Large doorway from the kitchen leads into the dining room, which is sunny and has glass cabinets, perfect for storing flatware and dishes. Englewood Avenue runs off Chestnut Hill Avenue and the location offers residents excellent access to great shopping, entertainment, recreation and transportation. Limited on-site parking is available.