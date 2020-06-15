All apartments in Boston
130 Englewood Ave.

130 Englewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

130 Englewood Avenue, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Amazing unit with three bedrooms, living and dining room, modern bath. Lots of sunlight from big windows. Tile floors in the bathroom and kitchen, hardwood floors throughout the rest of the unit. Kitchen is modern and features updated appliances, lots of cabinet space, and large pantry. Huge living room. Bedrooms have plenty of closet space. Large doorway from the kitchen leads into the dining room, which is sunny and has glass cabinets, perfect for storing flatware and dishes. Englewood Avenue runs off Chestnut Hill Avenue and the location offers residents excellent access to great shopping, entertainment, recreation and transportation. Limited on-site parking is available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Englewood Ave. have any available units?
130 Englewood Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 130 Englewood Ave. have?
Some of 130 Englewood Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Englewood Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
130 Englewood Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Englewood Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 130 Englewood Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 130 Englewood Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 130 Englewood Ave. does offer parking.
Does 130 Englewood Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Englewood Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Englewood Ave. have a pool?
No, 130 Englewood Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 130 Englewood Ave. have accessible units?
No, 130 Englewood Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Englewood Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 Englewood Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
