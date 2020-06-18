All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 13 Gordon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
13 Gordon
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

13 Gordon

13 Gordon St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Jamaica Central - South Sumner
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13 Gordon St, Boston, MA 02130
Jamaica Central - South Sumner

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
BIG PRICE REDUCTION! MOTIVATED OWNER. Vacant. Move-in ready. Spacious townhouse 2 level apartment 4 BR 2 full bath (2nd floor bathroom brand new!) Updated eat-in kitchen with stainless steel dishwasher New recessed lighting in common area shared backyard to enjoy outdoor. Laundry in basement. Super close to Stop

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Gordon have any available units?
13 Gordon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13 Gordon have?
Some of 13 Gordon's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Gordon currently offering any rent specials?
13 Gordon isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Gordon pet-friendly?
No, 13 Gordon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 13 Gordon offer parking?
No, 13 Gordon does not offer parking.
Does 13 Gordon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 Gordon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Gordon have a pool?
No, 13 Gordon does not have a pool.
Does 13 Gordon have accessible units?
No, 13 Gordon does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Gordon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 Gordon has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

34 Gardner Street Apartments
34 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
The Andi
4 Lucy St
Boston, MA 02125
Harbor Point on the Bay
24 Oyster Bay Rd
Boston, MA 02125
Troy Boston
55 Traveler St
Boston, MA 02118
Brighton Avenue Apartments
19-25 Brighton Ave
Boston, MA 02134
MetroMark
3611 Washington St
Boston, MA 02130
Avalon at Prudential Center
780 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02199
E3 Apartments
65 Brainerd Rd
Boston, MA 02134

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College