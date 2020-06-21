All apartments in Boston
Last updated May 27 2020 at 3:03 PM

13 Easton St.

13 Easton Street · (302) 381-8752
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13 Easton Street, Boston, MA 02134
Allston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 9999 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
Stunning Lower Allston 2 bed with hardwood flooring throughout and a porch! This unit laundry on site, and easy and free on street permit parking. Conveniently located near the 66 bus, 86 bus, 70 bus and Boston Landing Commuter rail stop. Close proximity to the highway, the green line, and red line, Harvard Square and Harvard Business School, Traders Joe's, Star Market, Starbucks, new recreational park, climbing gym, and many other shops and restaurants surrounding the area just a walk away! Call Nadia for a video tour! Bus: 64, Cambridge St @ Lincoln St Rail: Framingham/Worcester Line, Boston Landing Bus: 66, N Harvard St @ Franklin St Bus: 86, Western Ave @ Riverdale St Bus: 70, Western Ave @ N Harvard St

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Easton St. have any available units?
13 Easton St. has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 13 Easton St. have?
Some of 13 Easton St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Easton St. currently offering any rent specials?
13 Easton St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Easton St. pet-friendly?
No, 13 Easton St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 13 Easton St. offer parking?
Yes, 13 Easton St. does offer parking.
Does 13 Easton St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 Easton St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Easton St. have a pool?
No, 13 Easton St. does not have a pool.
Does 13 Easton St. have accessible units?
No, 13 Easton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Easton St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 Easton St. has units with dishwashers.
