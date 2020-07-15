All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:53 PM

128 Brooks - 2

128 Brooks Street · (617) 688-7850
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

128 Brooks Street, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$3,000

5 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Fantastic updated apartment just steps to Brighton Center and Oak Square. Property features include 5 beds with 1.5 baths, hardwood floors throughout, living room, updated eat in kitchen with dishwasher, ceiling fans, common yard, onsite laundry and more. Located just a short distance from New Balance's Boston Landing, area shops, restaurants, Starbucks, YMCA and major routes such as the Mass Turnpike and Storrow Drive. Walk to public transportation - Express Bus 501 & 503 to Downtown Boston & Copley Square. This is a must see.

Available for occupancy: September 1, 2020

Pet Friendly with restrictions.
2unit multi-family home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Brooks - 2 have any available units?
128 Brooks - 2 has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 128 Brooks - 2 have?
Some of 128 Brooks - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 Brooks - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
128 Brooks - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Brooks - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 128 Brooks - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 128 Brooks - 2 offer parking?
No, 128 Brooks - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 128 Brooks - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 Brooks - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Brooks - 2 have a pool?
No, 128 Brooks - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 128 Brooks - 2 have accessible units?
No, 128 Brooks - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Brooks - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 128 Brooks - 2 has units with dishwashers.
