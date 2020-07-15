128 Brooks - 2

Amenities

Fantastic updated apartment just steps to Brighton Center and Oak Square. Property features include 5 beds with 1.5 baths, hardwood floors throughout, living room, updated eat in kitchen with dishwasher, ceiling fans, common yard, onsite laundry and more. Located just a short distance from New Balance's Boston Landing, area shops, restaurants, Starbucks, YMCA and major routes such as the Mass Turnpike and Storrow Drive. Walk to public transportation - Express Bus 501 & 503 to Downtown Boston & Copley Square. This is a must see.



Available for occupancy: September 1, 2020



Pet Friendly with restrictions.

2unit multi-family home