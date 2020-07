Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry

Outstanding Loft style one bedroom with oversized open den that can be utilized as a second bedroom or office. Spectacular tree top views from floor to ceiling windows in the living room/dining area. Professionally managed elevator building, steps to the Public Garden and Boston Common. Central AC.This front facing residence, located on the sunny side of Beacon St. features a stunning stone fireplaced living area with 10+ foot ceilings and is complete with custom built-ins. Arched doorways and custom details including original wooden shutters add to the charm of this residence. Separate dining area, hardwood floors and a full bath complete the first level. Stainless and granite kitchen with opening into main living area. Architecturally beautiful staircase leads you to master bedroom/bath and loft area.



Terms: One year lease