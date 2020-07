120 West 7th St.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking

CONDO QUALITY 2 BED/2 BATH UNIT WITH OFF STREET PARKING AND SPECTACULAR 1000+ SQ. FT. ROOF DECK! UNIT FEATURES FULLY APPLIANCED GRANITE/SS KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, RECESSED LIGHTING, BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, KING SIZE MASTER BEDROOM WITH EN SUITE BATHROOM, QUEEN SIZE GUEST BEDROOM, CUSTOM CLOSETS, LAUNDRY ON SITE, SECURE ENTRANCE AND PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED BUILDING. RENT PRICE INCLUDES ONE OFF STREET PARKING SPOT AND USAGE OF SPACIOUS ROOF DECK WITH BREATH TAKING CITY VIEWS. JUST BLOCKS TO ALL OF SOUTHIE'S HOTTEST NEW SHOPS, BARS, AND RESTAURANTS. SORRY, NO PETS. AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST, TENANT TO PAY FULL FEE.



Terms: One year lease