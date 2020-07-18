Amenities

119 Lexington Street Apt #3, Boston, MA 02128 - 3 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Egi Gjikondi, Broad Street Boutique Realty, (781) 605-8924. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. This spectacular three bedroom apartment was recently renovated, with a brand new kitchen with GRANITE countertops, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED!! Totally redone bathroom is top notch and large. Floors refinished and apartment repainted. Features a back deck with stunning views of Boston. And less than a 10 minute walk to the Blue line so you can be downtown in 15 minutes. Laundry in building. This will go fast! [ Published 18-Jul-20 / ID 3628543 ]