Last updated July 18 2020 at 5:52 AM

119 Lexington Street

119 Lexington Street · (781) 605-8924
Location

119 Lexington Street, Boston, MA 02128
Eagle Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,500

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
119 Lexington Street Apt #3, Boston, MA 02128 - 3 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Egi Gjikondi, Broad Street Boutique Realty, (781) 605-8924. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. This spectacular three bedroom apartment was recently renovated, with a brand new kitchen with GRANITE countertops, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED!! Totally redone bathroom is top notch and large. Floors refinished and apartment repainted. Features a back deck with stunning views of Boston. And less than a 10 minute walk to the Blue line so you can be downtown in 15 minutes. Laundry in building. This will go fast! [ Published 18-Jul-20 / ID 3628543 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Lexington Street have any available units?
119 Lexington Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 119 Lexington Street have?
Some of 119 Lexington Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Lexington Street currently offering any rent specials?
119 Lexington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Lexington Street pet-friendly?
No, 119 Lexington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 119 Lexington Street offer parking?
No, 119 Lexington Street does not offer parking.
Does 119 Lexington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 Lexington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Lexington Street have a pool?
No, 119 Lexington Street does not have a pool.
Does 119 Lexington Street have accessible units?
No, 119 Lexington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Lexington Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 Lexington Street has units with dishwashers.
