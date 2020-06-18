114 Strathmore

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher some paid utils microwave range

Bright and spacious top floor 1 bed in desirable Cleveland Circle. Entering the apartment, you will find a large foyer with a skylight, a beautiful archway that leads to the over-sized living room, and eat in kitchen with a dishwasher. This charming apartment features sparkling hardwood floors throughout, modern bathroom, private storage unit and ample closet space. The building is professionally managed and offers common laundry and an amazing roof deck. Conveniently located on the Brighton/Brookline line across from the B line and a few blocks from the C and D line. Minutes to the reservoir, shops and restaurants. Heat and hot water included in the rent. Available 7/1