114 Strathmore

114 Strathmore Road · (508) 577-5616
Location

114 Strathmore Road, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 405 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 651 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Bright and spacious top floor 1 bed in desirable Cleveland Circle. Entering the apartment, you will find a large foyer with a skylight, a beautiful archway that leads to the over-sized living room, and eat in kitchen with a dishwasher. This charming apartment features sparkling hardwood floors throughout, modern bathroom, private storage unit and ample closet space. The building is professionally managed and offers common laundry and an amazing roof deck. Conveniently located on the Brighton/Brookline line across from the B line and a few blocks from the C and D line. Minutes to the reservoir, shops and restaurants. Heat and hot water included in the rent. Available 7/1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Strathmore have any available units?
114 Strathmore has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 Strathmore have?
Some of 114 Strathmore's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Strathmore currently offering any rent specials?
114 Strathmore isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Strathmore pet-friendly?
No, 114 Strathmore is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 114 Strathmore offer parking?
No, 114 Strathmore does not offer parking.
Does 114 Strathmore have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 Strathmore does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Strathmore have a pool?
No, 114 Strathmore does not have a pool.
Does 114 Strathmore have accessible units?
No, 114 Strathmore does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Strathmore have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 Strathmore has units with dishwashers.
