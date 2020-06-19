Amenities
110 Stuart Street Apt #18J, Boston, MA 02116 - 1 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Michael Kelly, Broad Street Boutique Realty Llc, (617) 360-1539. Available from: 06/01/2020. No pets allowed. Available June 1st - Modern & Sophisticated 1100SF 1 Bedroom , 1.5 bath + Office Nook at the W Boston Residences. Open kitchen/dining offers Wolf, Subzero and Asko appliances with large center island overlooking a South-facing living space. Adjacent is a fully customized office nook/study with a wall of windows and city views. The master suite features oversized custom walk-in closet and en-suite bath with double vanities. Ample sized half bath and In-Unit Washer/Dryer complete this home. The W Residences offer top notch amenities including a full time concierge, doorman, room service and access to the W Gym, W Lounge and Bliss Spa. Premier location in-between Midtown and Back Bay, the W is in close proximity to everything Boston has to offer. Garage parking available for rent for an additional fee. Please inquire with list agent. Sorry no undergrads and no pets. [ Published 20-Jun-20 / ID 3532022 ]