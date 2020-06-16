All apartments in Boston
110 Strathmore Rd.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

110 Strathmore Rd.

110 Strathmore Road · No Longer Available
Location

110 Strathmore Road, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Strathmore Rd. have any available units?
110 Strathmore Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 110 Strathmore Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
110 Strathmore Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Strathmore Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 110 Strathmore Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 110 Strathmore Rd. offer parking?
No, 110 Strathmore Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 110 Strathmore Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Strathmore Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Strathmore Rd. have a pool?
No, 110 Strathmore Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 110 Strathmore Rd. have accessible units?
No, 110 Strathmore Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Strathmore Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 Strathmore Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Strathmore Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Strathmore Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
