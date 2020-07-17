All apartments in Boston
107 N Street
107 N Street

107 N Street · (413) 205-9305
Location

107 N Street, Boston, MA 02127
City Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Studio

Unit B · Avail. Sep 1

$2,350

Studio · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Amenities

107 N Street Apt #B, Boston, MA 02127 - 0 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gretchen Devine, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (413) 205-9305. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. This ultra modern new construction custom built home with sleeping loft is unlike any other property around. The owner spared no expense with this unit from it's custom cabinets to high end appliances. There are heated floors throughout, central air, tiled backsplash, Corian countertops, stainless steel appliances, and security system. All custom built-in lighting, with Venetian plaster ceiling, two-tone custom paint, automatic blinds, list goes on. This is a phenomenal place and shouldn't be overlooked. One off-street, private parking space available for rent at $150/mo. Everything was custom made to suit the space and was fully done in 2016 from ground up! The unit is professionally managed. [ Published 16-Jul-20 / ID 3601709 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 N Street have any available units?
107 N Street has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 N Street have?
Some of 107 N Street's amenities include new construction, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 N Street currently offering any rent specials?
107 N Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 N Street pet-friendly?
No, 107 N Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 107 N Street offer parking?
Yes, 107 N Street offers parking.
Does 107 N Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 N Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 N Street have a pool?
No, 107 N Street does not have a pool.
Does 107 N Street have accessible units?
No, 107 N Street does not have accessible units.
Does 107 N Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 N Street does not have units with dishwashers.
