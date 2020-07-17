Amenities

new construction parking stainless steel air conditioning

107 N Street Apt #B, Boston, MA 02127 - 0 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gretchen Devine, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (413) 205-9305. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. This ultra modern new construction custom built home with sleeping loft is unlike any other property around. The owner spared no expense with this unit from it's custom cabinets to high end appliances. There are heated floors throughout, central air, tiled backsplash, Corian countertops, stainless steel appliances, and security system. All custom built-in lighting, with Venetian plaster ceiling, two-tone custom paint, automatic blinds, list goes on. This is a phenomenal place and shouldn't be overlooked. One off-street, private parking space available for rent at $150/mo. Everything was custom made to suit the space and was fully done in 2016 from ground up! The unit is professionally managed. [ Published 16-Jul-20 / ID 3601709 ]