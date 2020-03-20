101 Orleans Street 2

Amenities

No Realtor Fee - Furnished Three-Bedroom Apt which can be rented on individual 12-month lease contracts to three people. The apt is large and, it is rented fully furnished. The building is occupied by grad students and, it is located near the Maverick T Station which is one stop on the subway right after State Street "the Boston Financial District". The apt is available August 1st and it offers everything including a washer and drier at no cost. Please send E-mail to sueelc@yahoo.com

No Pets Allowed



