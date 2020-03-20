All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

101 Orleans Street 2

101 Orleans Street · No Longer Available
Location

101 Orleans Street, Boston, MA 02128
Jeffries Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 Furnished Three bedroom Apt - Property Id: 284436

No Realtor Fee - Furnished Three-Bedroom Apt which can be rented on individual 12-month lease contracts to three people. The apt is large and, it is rented fully furnished. The building is occupied by grad students and, it is located near the Maverick T Station which is one stop on the subway right after State Street "the Boston Financial District". The apt is available August 1st and it offers everything including a washer and drier at no cost. Please send E-mail to sueelc@yahoo.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284436
Property Id 284436

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5795900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Orleans Street 2 have any available units?
101 Orleans Street 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 Orleans Street 2 have?
Some of 101 Orleans Street 2's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Orleans Street 2 currently offering any rent specials?
101 Orleans Street 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Orleans Street 2 pet-friendly?
No, 101 Orleans Street 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 101 Orleans Street 2 offer parking?
No, 101 Orleans Street 2 does not offer parking.
Does 101 Orleans Street 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 Orleans Street 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Orleans Street 2 have a pool?
No, 101 Orleans Street 2 does not have a pool.
Does 101 Orleans Street 2 have accessible units?
No, 101 Orleans Street 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Orleans Street 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Orleans Street 2 has units with dishwashers.
