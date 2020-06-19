101 Broad St.

Amenities
VIDEO TOUR available on request! Come and see BroadLuxe, downtown Boston s premier urban lofts! Professionally managed & meticulously maintained elevator building in the Financial District/Waterfront, just across from the Greenway. This luxury condo is a must see! Exposed brick & beams, front facing sunny unit with large windows. Modern kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances, granite counters and custom maple cabinets. In unit laundry. Wonderful 24hr doorman & concierge services. Heat, hot water & gas included! Amazing location just minutes to the Seaport, North End & Faneuil Hall. Available for Sept 1.
Terms: One year lease