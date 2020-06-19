All apartments in Boston
101 Broad St.
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:25 AM

101 Broad St.

101 Broad Street · (617) 756-0830
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 Broad Street, Boston, MA 02110
Downtown Boston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 637 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
elevator
concierge
doorman
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
elevator
VIDEO TOUR available on request! Come and see BroadLuxe, downtown Boston s premier urban lofts! Professionally managed & meticulously maintained elevator building in the Financial District/Waterfront, just across from the Greenway. This luxury condo is a must see! Exposed brick & beams, front facing sunny unit with large windows. Modern kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances, granite counters and custom maple cabinets. In unit laundry. Wonderful 24hr doorman & concierge services. Heat, hot water & gas included! Amazing location just minutes to the Seaport, North End & Faneuil Hall. Available for Sept 1.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Broad St. have any available units?
101 Broad St. has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 Broad St. have?
Some of 101 Broad St.'s amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Broad St. currently offering any rent specials?
101 Broad St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Broad St. pet-friendly?
No, 101 Broad St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 101 Broad St. offer parking?
No, 101 Broad St. does not offer parking.
Does 101 Broad St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Broad St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Broad St. have a pool?
No, 101 Broad St. does not have a pool.
Does 101 Broad St. have accessible units?
No, 101 Broad St. does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Broad St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Broad St. does not have units with dishwashers.
