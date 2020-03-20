All apartments in Boston
100 Cabot St
Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:31 PM

100 Cabot St

100 Cabot Street · (617) 765-2356
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Cabot Street, Boston, MA 02120
Lower Roxbury

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
parking
air conditioning
package receiving
NO FEE &amp; 1 MONTH FREE! - BRAND NEW modern apartments, ACROSS from the T, available NOW. - Lower Roxbury's newest one-bedroom home is located directly across from the Orange Line Ruggles Commuter and T-stop. Each unit features luxury wood plank vinyl flooring throughout, energy efficient appliances, a kitchen island with designer pendant lighting, central A/C, and great closet space. The building features onsite common laundry, a business center, community/recreation room, central package receiving/pick-up, on-site maintenance and a lovely courtyard. Northeastern University, Wentworth Institute of Technology, Roxbury Community College, and Longwood Medical Center are a stone's throw away. BMC, Tufts Medical Center, and Downtown Boston are only a few T-stops away. Pet friendly. Bike storage. Covered parking available via lottery or plenty of street parking. Good credit and income required. Photos shown are representative of interior finishes. Multiple 1-bed units available. This is a NO FEE listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Cabot St have any available units?
100 Cabot St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 Cabot St have?
Some of 100 Cabot St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Cabot St currently offering any rent specials?
100 Cabot St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Cabot St pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 Cabot St is pet friendly.
Does 100 Cabot St offer parking?
Yes, 100 Cabot St does offer parking.
Does 100 Cabot St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Cabot St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Cabot St have a pool?
No, 100 Cabot St does not have a pool.
Does 100 Cabot St have accessible units?
No, 100 Cabot St does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Cabot St have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Cabot St does not have units with dishwashers.
