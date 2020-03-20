100 Cabot St

Amenities

NO FEE & 1 MONTH FREE! - BRAND NEW modern apartments, ACROSS from the T, available NOW. - Lower Roxbury's newest one-bedroom home is located directly across from the Orange Line Ruggles Commuter and T-stop. Each unit features luxury wood plank vinyl flooring throughout, energy efficient appliances, a kitchen island with designer pendant lighting, central A/C, and great closet space. The building features onsite common laundry, a business center, community/recreation room, central package receiving/pick-up, on-site maintenance and a lovely courtyard. Northeastern University, Wentworth Institute of Technology, Roxbury Community College, and Longwood Medical Center are a stone's throw away. BMC, Tufts Medical Center, and Downtown Boston are only a few T-stops away. Pet friendly. Bike storage. Covered parking available via lottery or plenty of street parking. Good credit and income required. Photos shown are representative of interior finishes. Multiple 1-bed units available. This is a NO FEE listing.