Boston, MA
1 South Point Drive
Last updated May 22 2020 at 8:39 AM

1 South Point Drive

1 South Point Drive · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 South Point Drive, Boston, MA 02125
Columbia Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
elevator
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
tennis court
I am moving to a neighborhood closer to my new workplace. But since my current apartments lease has 9 months remaining, I am looking for a tenant replacement.

This apartment is in a beautiful neighborhood with splendid beach walks, scenic parks, lawns and tennis courts. Its right next to UMass Boston campus and a T-stop. Its only 3 miles from Downtown Boston and 10 minutes from Logan International Airport. Despite its proximity to the city center, the neighborhood is amazingly pleasant, calm and peaceful. Please checkout the photos to get a better feel of this wonderful community!

The apartment is fully carpeted (wall-to-wall) with a spacious balcony. Centralized heating, AC and hot water is included in the rent. Kitchen is equipped with a Dishwasher, Baking Oven, Refrigerator and Microwave. There are 2 closets (1 medium, 1 large), both suitable for large-volume storage. The bedroom has a large wardrobe and is directly attached to the Balcony through a sliding glass door. Living Room has large sliding windows providing a pleasant view of the surroundings. Balcony is accessible via Living Room as well as the Bedroom.

Laundry facilities are available in a large Laundry Room with 8 Washers and 12 Dryers, located at the first floor of the building.

There are 2 elevators. One of the elevators is bigger in size, suited for moving large furniture.

Open-air parking is free. There is plenty of parking place around the building and the surroundings. Underground (covered) parking garage is also available at $60 per month.

A convenience store managed by the housing community is just a 3-minute walk from apartment. JFK-Umass RedLine station, Stars Market and South Bay Mall are all close-by and easily reachable via MBTA bus.

The complex accepts free delivery and storage of small to medium-size shipping packages at the Fitness Center.

Dog Park and fire pits are near to the beach walk.

Overall, I am sure you will enjoy the complete living experience here, regardless of what brings you to this place!

Please feel free to contact me for more details any time!

Thank you for your time and consideration!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 South Point Drive have any available units?
1 South Point Drive has a unit available for $2,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 South Point Drive have?
Some of 1 South Point Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 South Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1 South Point Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 South Point Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 South Point Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1 South Point Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1 South Point Drive does offer parking.
Does 1 South Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 South Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 South Point Drive have a pool?
No, 1 South Point Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1 South Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 1 South Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1 South Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 South Point Drive has units with dishwashers.
