1 South Point Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park elevator fire pit gym on-site laundry parking garage tennis court

I am moving to a neighborhood closer to my new workplace. But since my current apartments lease has 9 months remaining, I am looking for a tenant replacement.



This apartment is in a beautiful neighborhood with splendid beach walks, scenic parks, lawns and tennis courts. Its right next to UMass Boston campus and a T-stop. Its only 3 miles from Downtown Boston and 10 minutes from Logan International Airport. Despite its proximity to the city center, the neighborhood is amazingly pleasant, calm and peaceful. Please checkout the photos to get a better feel of this wonderful community!



The apartment is fully carpeted (wall-to-wall) with a spacious balcony. Centralized heating, AC and hot water is included in the rent. Kitchen is equipped with a Dishwasher, Baking Oven, Refrigerator and Microwave. There are 2 closets (1 medium, 1 large), both suitable for large-volume storage. The bedroom has a large wardrobe and is directly attached to the Balcony through a sliding glass door. Living Room has large sliding windows providing a pleasant view of the surroundings. Balcony is accessible via Living Room as well as the Bedroom.



Laundry facilities are available in a large Laundry Room with 8 Washers and 12 Dryers, located at the first floor of the building.



There are 2 elevators. One of the elevators is bigger in size, suited for moving large furniture.



Open-air parking is free. There is plenty of parking place around the building and the surroundings. Underground (covered) parking garage is also available at $60 per month.



A convenience store managed by the housing community is just a 3-minute walk from apartment. JFK-Umass RedLine station, Stars Market and South Bay Mall are all close-by and easily reachable via MBTA bus.



The complex accepts free delivery and storage of small to medium-size shipping packages at the Fitness Center.



Dog Park and fire pits are near to the beach walk.



Overall, I am sure you will enjoy the complete living experience here, regardless of what brings you to this place!



Please feel free to contact me for more details any time!



Thank you for your time and consideration!