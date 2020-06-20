1 Everett St

Amenities
Brand New Luxury Two Bed - Property Id: 136419
**Virtual Tours Available**
Be the first to live in One Everett, the stunning new addition to Boston Landing. A perfect blend of breathtaking architecture, awe-inspiring interiors, and sensible pricing.
Sleek and sophisticated, One Everett offers residents everything one would come to expect of a high-end, luxury living experience. Amazing amenities, sprawling floor plans, designer finishes, and an A+ location create a lifestyle previously unavailable in one of Boston's hottest new neighborhoods.
From the superbly finished roof deck with exceptional skyline views to the engaging and vibrant ground floor, One Everett truly offers high-end living from top to bottom. The lifestyle offered to residents was a central focus in the design of Allston's newest luxury development.
Roof Deck
Fitness Center
Resident Lounge
Modern Architecture
In-Unit Laundry
Pet-Friendly Atmosphere
Stainless & Stone
Energy Conscious Design
