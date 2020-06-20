All apartments in Boston
Boston, MA
1 Everett St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1 Everett St

1 Everett Street · (617) 939-7425
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 Everett Street, Boston, MA 02134
Allston

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $3500 · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 855 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
Brand New Luxury Two Bed - Property Id: 136419

**Virtual Tours Available**

Be the first to live in One Everett, the stunning new addition to Boston Landing. A perfect blend of breathtaking architecture, awe-inspiring interiors, and sensible pricing.

Sleek and sophisticated, One Everett offers residents everything one would come to expect of a high-end, luxury living experience. Amazing amenities, sprawling floor plans, designer finishes, and an A+ location create a lifestyle previously unavailable in one of Boston's hottest new neighborhoods.

From the superbly finished roof deck with exceptional skyline views to the engaging and vibrant ground floor, One Everett truly offers high-end living from top to bottom. The lifestyle offered to residents was a central focus in the design of Allston's newest luxury development.

Roof Deck
Fitness Center
Resident Lounge
Modern Architecture
In-Unit Laundry
Pet-Friendly Atmosphere
Stainless & Stone
Energy Conscious Design
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/136419
Property Id 136419

(RLNE5726535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Everett St have any available units?
1 Everett St has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Everett St have?
Some of 1 Everett St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Everett St currently offering any rent specials?
1 Everett St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Everett St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Everett St is pet friendly.
Does 1 Everett St offer parking?
No, 1 Everett St does not offer parking.
Does 1 Everett St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Everett St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Everett St have a pool?
No, 1 Everett St does not have a pool.
Does 1 Everett St have accessible units?
No, 1 Everett St does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Everett St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Everett St has units with dishwashers.
