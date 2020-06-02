All apartments in Boston
1 Devonshire St..
Last updated July 3 2020 at 8:23 AM

1 Devonshire St.

1 Devonshire Street · (617) 829-4542
Location

1 Devonshire Street, Boston, MA 02109
Downtown Boston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,085

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
sauna
valet service
Two bedroom, two bathroom split style apartment. Feature: a bay window in the living room and all granite counter tops. Kitchen features a full compliment of GE profile appliances. lovely view of Boston Harbor and the north end. Are you looking for Downtown Boston luxury? We've got the building for you. This magnificent luxury high-rise soars over Downtown Boston offering phenomenal views to the city and an unparalleled feeling living in the urban fast-lane. Forty floors of spectacular one and two bedroom apartments fill the tallest residential property in New England. Only a handful of Boston luxury buildings are on par with the modern layouts and fantastic amenities offered in this Downtown high-rise. Apartments feature granite counters, plentiful closet space, and unbelievable views. Building amenities include a swimming pool, fitness and spa services, valet garage parking, and concierge services including dry cleaning drop-off.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

