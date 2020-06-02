1 Devonshire St..

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities business center concierge doorman elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub internet access media room sauna valet service

Two bedroom, two bathroom split style apartment. Feature: a bay window in the living room and all granite counter tops. Kitchen features a full compliment of GE profile appliances. lovely view of Boston Harbor and the north end. Are you looking for Downtown Boston luxury? We've got the building for you. This magnificent luxury high-rise soars over Downtown Boston offering phenomenal views to the city and an unparalleled feeling living in the urban fast-lane. Forty floors of spectacular one and two bedroom apartments fill the tallest residential property in New England. Only a handful of Boston luxury buildings are on par with the modern layouts and fantastic amenities offered in this Downtown high-rise. Apartments feature granite counters, plentiful closet space, and unbelievable views. Building amenities include a swimming pool, fitness and spa services, valet garage parking, and concierge services including dry cleaning drop-off.



Terms: One year lease