Amenities

on-site laundry cats allowed all utils included furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Furnished studio apartment with private bath and kitchenette. Fully furnished. Wonderful Bay Village location close to Back Bay, Chinatown, and the South End. Close to EVERYTHING and immediate access to I-93 and I-90. Just a few blocks from The Common, the Public Gardens, Downtown, and all train lines. This building is truly in the very heart of Boston. Professionally managed. All utilities included in the rent. Laundry on site.