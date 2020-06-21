8 Arizona Ter.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool guest parking

Available 9/1 - Great 1 bedroom apartment with 1 off street parking spot - corner unit with shared balcony and laundry in the building. Enjoy swimming pool in the summer and short distance to Alewife or Davis Square Red Line Station, Whole Foods, commuter rails, Tufts University - West Medford or bus to Lechmere SQ, easy to access Route 16, route 2 and highway 93!! Rent Includes: 1 Off Street Parking Space, Heat, Hot Water, Sewer, Snow Removal. No Pets. Broker Fee. Features: 1 Parking Space, Visitor Parking, Laundry in building, Microwave, Dishwasher, Shared Balcony Transportation: - Train Line: Alewife & Davis Square - Easy access to Route 16, route 2 and highway 93



Terms: One year lease