Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:11 PM

8 Arizona Ter.

8 Arizona Terrace · (617) 506-9868
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8 Arizona Terrace, Arlington, MA 02474
East Arlington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
guest parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
Available 9/1 - Great 1 bedroom apartment with 1 off street parking spot - corner unit with shared balcony and laundry in the building. Enjoy swimming pool in the summer and short distance to Alewife or Davis Square Red Line Station, Whole Foods, commuter rails, Tufts University - West Medford or bus to Lechmere SQ, easy to access Route 16, route 2 and highway 93!! Rent Includes: 1 Off Street Parking Space, Heat, Hot Water, Sewer, Snow Removal. No Pets. Broker Fee. Features: 1 Parking Space, Visitor Parking, Laundry in building, Microwave, Dishwasher, Shared Balcony Transportation: - Train Line: Alewife & Davis Square - Easy access to Route 16, route 2 and highway 93

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Arizona Ter. have any available units?
8 Arizona Ter. has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8 Arizona Ter. have?
Some of 8 Arizona Ter.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Arizona Ter. currently offering any rent specials?
8 Arizona Ter. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Arizona Ter. pet-friendly?
No, 8 Arizona Ter. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 8 Arizona Ter. offer parking?
Yes, 8 Arizona Ter. does offer parking.
Does 8 Arizona Ter. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Arizona Ter. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Arizona Ter. have a pool?
Yes, 8 Arizona Ter. has a pool.
Does 8 Arizona Ter. have accessible units?
No, 8 Arizona Ter. does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Arizona Ter. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Arizona Ter. has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Arizona Ter. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Arizona Ter. does not have units with air conditioning.
