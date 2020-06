Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors media room range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry media room

Spacious and bright 2 bedroom apartment or one bedroom + option in East Arlington! Phenomenally located near the Capitol Theatre, Minuteman Bike Path, and less than one mile to Alewife! Enjoy a spacious living room with a big coat closet which flows into the formal dining room. The kitchen is basking in natural light! Step into your back porch and enjoy Sunday mornings like never before. All of this and 2 great size bedrooms with big closets and gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Private laundry room in the basement with brand new washer & dryer. Don't miss out on the chance to live comfortably and peacefully while close by to everything!