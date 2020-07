Amenities

Well cared for single family home with garage parking available for rent starting Sept 1 in the most desirable location in East Arlington! 0.5 miles from Alewife Red Line train station, a short few blocks off the bike path along Alewife Brook, close to shops and restaurants in North Cambridge and Capitol Sq. The three bedrooms are spacious and kitchen is updated. There is also a nice size office room. Long driveway leads back to the garage with plenty of parking. Great deck & yard space for gardening! No in-person showings due to COVID-19. Please request for a virtual video tour. Arrangements can be made for a live video call tour by appointment.