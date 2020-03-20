All apartments in Arlington
Home
/
Arlington, MA
/
42 Old Mystic Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:02 PM

42 Old Mystic Street

42 Old Mystic Street · No Longer Available
Arlington
Arlington Center
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

42 Old Mystic Street, Arlington, MA 02474
Arlington Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
42 Old Mystic Street Apt #3569, Arlington, MA 02474 - 5 BR 3.5 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alpha Wurie, Hillway Realty, (857) 204-6623. Available from: 04/30/2020. No pets allowed. Great LOCATION! A "Rare Find" this brick home is situated a stones throw from the Mystic Lake. Winchester/ Arlington Line, near THE WINCHESTER COUNTRY CLUB. You will be impressed the minute you walk through the front door, into the foyer defined by a dramatic staircase open to the 2nd floor. Spend memorable moments in the Living-room around the large fireplace and peaceful sunroom. Entertain in lovely Dining-room and or the dining are off the large kitchen with Granite island. Large private yard has a brick patio for cooking out.1st floor laundry/mudroom with newer washer and dryer, and ½ bath. The 2nd floor is home to 4 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with classic white tile. The top floor has 2 more bedrooms and a 3rd bathroom. Exceptional detail /Craftsman or Mission, oak floors throughout. Modern upgrades: new appliances, central air conditioning, sprinkler system. New Heat and Hot Water / 95% energy efficient. Private Fenced Yard. Move right in and enjoy a Great Home [ Published 14-Jun-20 / ID 3528537 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Old Mystic Street have any available units?
42 Old Mystic Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, MA.
What amenities does 42 Old Mystic Street have?
Some of 42 Old Mystic Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Old Mystic Street currently offering any rent specials?
42 Old Mystic Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Old Mystic Street pet-friendly?
No, 42 Old Mystic Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 42 Old Mystic Street offer parking?
No, 42 Old Mystic Street does not offer parking.
Does 42 Old Mystic Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42 Old Mystic Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Old Mystic Street have a pool?
No, 42 Old Mystic Street does not have a pool.
Does 42 Old Mystic Street have accessible units?
No, 42 Old Mystic Street does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Old Mystic Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 42 Old Mystic Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Old Mystic Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 42 Old Mystic Street has units with air conditioning.
