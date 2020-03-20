Amenities

42 Old Mystic Street Apt #3569, Arlington, MA 02474 - 5 BR 3.5 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alpha Wurie, Hillway Realty, (857) 204-6623. Available from: 04/30/2020. No pets allowed. Great LOCATION! A "Rare Find" this brick home is situated a stones throw from the Mystic Lake. Winchester/ Arlington Line, near THE WINCHESTER COUNTRY CLUB. You will be impressed the minute you walk through the front door, into the foyer defined by a dramatic staircase open to the 2nd floor. Spend memorable moments in the Living-room around the large fireplace and peaceful sunroom. Entertain in lovely Dining-room and or the dining are off the large kitchen with Granite island. Large private yard has a brick patio for cooking out.1st floor laundry/mudroom with newer washer and dryer, and ½ bath. The 2nd floor is home to 4 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with classic white tile. The top floor has 2 more bedrooms and a 3rd bathroom. Exceptional detail /Craftsman or Mission, oak floors throughout. Modern upgrades: new appliances, central air conditioning, sprinkler system. New Heat and Hot Water / 95% energy efficient. Private Fenced Yard. Move right in and enjoy a Great Home [ Published 14-Jun-20 / ID 3528537 ]