19 Adams Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully renovated .9 rooms,4 bedrooms,2 bathroom,large bright living room with lots of natural light,formal dining room ,eat in modern kitchen, 2 enclosed 4 season sunroom/Den..one to the front and one to the back of 2nd floor.Master suite on upper floor with extra room for office/bedroom.2 other good size bedrooms on 2nd floor.Gorgeous hardwood floors through out, recently painted,large closets,washer & dryer in basement,plus lots of storage.2 car parking,nice back yard.Awesome LOCATION for commuting to Harvard Sq,Medford,Rt 2,Tufts etc..Right of Mass Ave,close to route 16..NO PETS allowed.Available July 1st or sooner..