Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

19 Adams Street

19 Adams Street · (617) 566-0300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19 Adams Street, Arlington, MA 02474
East Arlington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully renovated .9 rooms,4 bedrooms,2 bathroom,large bright living room with lots of natural light,formal dining room ,eat in modern kitchen, 2 enclosed 4 season sunroom/Den..one to the front and one to the back of 2nd floor.Master suite on upper floor with extra room for office/bedroom.2 other good size bedrooms on 2nd floor.Gorgeous hardwood floors through out, recently painted,large closets,washer & dryer in basement,plus lots of storage.2 car parking,nice back yard.Awesome LOCATION for commuting to Harvard Sq,Medford,Rt 2,Tufts etc..Right of Mass Ave,close to route 16..NO PETS allowed.Available July 1st or sooner..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Adams Street have any available units?
19 Adams Street has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19 Adams Street have?
Some of 19 Adams Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Adams Street currently offering any rent specials?
19 Adams Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Adams Street pet-friendly?
No, 19 Adams Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 19 Adams Street offer parking?
Yes, 19 Adams Street does offer parking.
Does 19 Adams Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 Adams Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Adams Street have a pool?
No, 19 Adams Street does not have a pool.
Does 19 Adams Street have accessible units?
No, 19 Adams Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Adams Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Adams Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Adams Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Adams Street does not have units with air conditioning.
