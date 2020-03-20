All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 122 Decatur St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, MA
/
122 Decatur St
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:25 PM

122 Decatur St

122 Decatur Street · (978) 933-1267
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
East Arlington
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

122 Decatur Street, Arlington, MA 02474
East Arlington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 12 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 678 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Don't miss out this RARE opportunity to RENT this spacious condo situated in East Arlington. One bedroom one bathroom open concept condo in the back building on the second floor. HEAT and HOT WATER are INCLUDED. One parking space just outside the building. Updated kitchen with newer cabinets and sink. Hardwood floors throughout the living space and bedroom. Convenient located near Whole Foods, Starbucks and close to all the amenities of Arlington Center. Short distance to world famous universities such as Tufts, MIT and Harvard. Close to West Medford commuter rail, Wellington Orange Line, Davis Square, Porter Square, and Alewife Red Line, Rte 2, 93 and bus routes. If you're not commuting, enjoy a scenic stroll or a bike ride along the Mystic River Path and take in all the beauty this wonderful location could offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Decatur St have any available units?
122 Decatur St has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 122 Decatur St have?
Some of 122 Decatur St's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Decatur St currently offering any rent specials?
122 Decatur St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Decatur St pet-friendly?
No, 122 Decatur St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 122 Decatur St offer parking?
Yes, 122 Decatur St does offer parking.
Does 122 Decatur St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 Decatur St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Decatur St have a pool?
No, 122 Decatur St does not have a pool.
Does 122 Decatur St have accessible units?
No, 122 Decatur St does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Decatur St have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 Decatur St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Decatur St have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 Decatur St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 122 Decatur St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

333 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
333 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02474
Brattle Drive
12 Brattle Drive
Arlington, MA 01844
898 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
898 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
Arlington 360
4105 Symmes Cir
Arlington, MA 02474
Brattle Drive
12 Brattle Drive
Arlington, MA 02476
385 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
385 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02474
Dudley Street
11 Dudley Street
Arlington, MA 02476

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with ParkingArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MA
Warwick, RILawrence, MAPeabody, MALexington, MANorwood, MABurlington, MAFranklin, MANeedham, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arlington CenterArlington Heights
Brattle
East Arlington

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity