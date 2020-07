Amenities

BEAUTIFUL ONE BEDROOM IN LUXURY WATERMILL BUILDING......... SLEEP LISTENING TO THE SOOTHING SOUNDS OF BABBLING BROOK FOURTH FLOOR................BALCONY AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER FIRST LAUNDRY IN UNIT FITNESS ROOM ON FIRST FLOOR ON FIRST FLOOR CUSTOM MARBLE FLOORS UPDATED KITCHEN ONE AND A HALF BATHS COVERED PARKING FOR ONE CAR NESTLED ON TREE LINED STREET ONE BLOCK FROM MASS AVE WALK TO MANY STORES AND CAFES BUS LINE TO HARVARD AND ALEWIFE ONE MONTHS FEE TO TENANT RENTAL PRICE INCLUDES HEAT CALL OR TEXT 7813164172 UNIT OVERLOOKS BABBLING BROOK....BALCONY PARKING INCLUDED FOR ONE CAR PLEASE CALL OR TEXT INSTEAD OF EMAILING ...THANKS



Terms: One year lease