Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50/$60 joint credit
Deposit: $125 (1 BR) $225 (2 BR) security deposit
Move-in Fees: $125 administration fee (all floor plans); $50 garage remote deposit (if renting a garage)
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest control- $3/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150-$300
fee: $150-$300
limit: 2
rent: $20 per month per pet
restrictions: 15 lb max. Aggressive breeds including, but not limited to, Pit Bull, American Staffordshire Terrier; Rottweiler, German Shephard, Malamute, Doberman Pinscher, Chow, Great Dane, Saint Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, and any mixed breed that includes the aforementioned, are specifically prohibited and Landlord has discretion to limit other breeds. Inherently dangerous or exotic, feral or wild animals are prohibited.