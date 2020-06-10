All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like Claremont.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
Claremont
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Claremont

Open Now until 6pm
11909 West 109th Street · (913) 937-2425
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11909 West 109th Street, Overland Park, KS 66210

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 16-302 · Avail. Sep 15

$908

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 659 sqft

Unit 16-107 · Avail. Sep 15

$908

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 659 sqft

Unit 17-201 · Avail. Sep 15

$908

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 659 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 25-112 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,133

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1117 sqft

Unit 25-104 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,133

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1117 sqft

Unit 25-312 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,133

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1117 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Claremont.

Amenities

w/d hookup
google fiber
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
conference room
e-payments
game room
google fiber
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
pool table
shuffle board
Here at Claremont Apartment Homes we bring you downtown, and pamper you in luxury. We are located in Overland Park, Kansas, just minutes from bustling Kansas City. Our meticulously manicured property will offer you a fantastic view at every angle. Our property is conveniently located near many interstates for easier access to fine dining and shopping. You will find a friendly community just waiting to welcome you home. We offer 12 unique floor plans, guaranteed to satisfy all your desires. Whether you need a one or two bedroom home, we understand your needs. Our amazing clubhouse has a complete game room including a pool table, shuffleboard, a poker table, and a card room with a flat screen television. Come relax in one of our indoor or outdoor sparkling pools, or choose a movie from our free video/DVD library. Come and tour our photo gallery and let us welcome you home.\n\nWe offer 12 unique floor plans, guaranteed to satisfy all your desires. Whether you need a one or two bedroom home, we understand your needs.\n\nOur amazing clubhouse has a complete game room including a pool table, shuffleboard, a poker table, and a card room with a flat screen television. Come relax in one of our indoor or outdoor sparkling pools, or choose a movie from our free video/DVD library. Come and tour our photo gallery and let us welcome you home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50/$60 joint credit
Deposit: $125 (1 BR) $225 (2 BR) security deposit
Move-in Fees: $125 administration fee (all floor plans); $50 garage remote deposit (if renting a garage)
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest control- $3/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150-$300
fee: $150-$300
limit: 2
rent: $20 per month per pet
restrictions: 15 lb max. Aggressive breeds including, but not limited to, Pit Bull, American Staffordshire Terrier; Rottweiler, German Shephard, Malamute, Doberman Pinscher, Chow, Great Dane, Saint Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, and any mixed breed that includes the aforementioned, are specifically prohibited and Landlord has discretion to limit other breeds. Inherently dangerous or exotic, feral or wild animals are prohibited.
Parking Details: Underground parking garage under each building (fee) & open outdoor parking (free).
Storage Details: Every apartment home comes with an additional storage area either inside the apartment or off of the hallway or garage areas.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Claremont have any available units?
Claremont has 12 units available starting at $908 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does Claremont have?
Some of Claremont's amenities include w/d hookup, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Claremont currently offering any rent specials?
Claremont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Claremont pet-friendly?
Yes, Claremont is pet friendly.
Does Claremont offer parking?
Yes, Claremont offers parking.
Does Claremont have units with washers and dryers?
No, Claremont does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Claremont have a pool?
Yes, Claremont has a pool.
Does Claremont have accessible units?
Yes, Claremont has accessible units.
Does Claremont have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Claremont has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Claremont?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Signature Place
9251 W 121st Pl
Overland Park, KS 66213
Stonepost Ranch Apartments
12801 W 136th St
Overland Park, KS 66221
Jefferson Pointe
11810 Farley St
Overland Park, KS 66210
Boulders at Overland Park
16201 Travis Lane
Overland Park, KS 66085
The Highlands
10020 W 80th St
Overland Park, KS 66204
The Vue
7205 West 80th Street
Overland Park, KS 66204
Sandstone Creek Apartments
7450 W 139th Ter
Overland Park, KS 66223
Cyan South Creek
13220 Foster Street
Overland Park, KS 66213

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity