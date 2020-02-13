8316 Broadmoor St

Amenities

Overland Park 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath 1.5 Story with formal living room and fireplace, formal dining room, attached 2-car garage and partially finished basement. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on main level, and 2 bedrooms, 1 bath upstairs. Kitchen comes with all appliances, including gas range. Nice decor and beautiful neighborhood in a great location - 83rd and Metcalf area. Call KPM Advantage Property Management to schedule a showing appointment with one of our licensed leasing agents: (913) 777-1302.