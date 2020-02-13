All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8316 Broadmoor St

8316 Broadmoor Street · No Longer Available
Location

8316 Broadmoor Street, Overland Park, KS 66212
Broadmoor

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
Overland Park 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath 1.5 Story with formal living room and fireplace, formal dining room, attached 2-car garage and partially finished basement. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on main level, and 2 bedrooms, 1 bath upstairs. Kitchen comes with all appliances, including gas range. Nice decor and beautiful neighborhood in a great location - 83rd and Metcalf area. Call KPM Advantage Property Management to schedule a showing appointment with one of our licensed leasing agents: (913) 777-1302.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8316 Broadmoor St have any available units?
8316 Broadmoor St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 8316 Broadmoor St have?
Some of 8316 Broadmoor St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8316 Broadmoor St currently offering any rent specials?
8316 Broadmoor St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8316 Broadmoor St pet-friendly?
No, 8316 Broadmoor St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 8316 Broadmoor St offer parking?
Yes, 8316 Broadmoor St does offer parking.
Does 8316 Broadmoor St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8316 Broadmoor St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8316 Broadmoor St have a pool?
No, 8316 Broadmoor St does not have a pool.
Does 8316 Broadmoor St have accessible units?
No, 8316 Broadmoor St does not have accessible units.
Does 8316 Broadmoor St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8316 Broadmoor St has units with dishwashers.
