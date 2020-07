Monon Place II

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup cable included ceiling fan microwave recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed garage on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance trash valet

TAKE AN INTERACTIVE TOUR TODAY!

Monon Place Apartments offers modern apartments in the heart of Broad Ripple Village, an exciting neighborhood in Indianapolis, Indiana. 1, 2 & 3 bedroom garden apartments are available for rent along the Monon Trail ... a short walk or bike ride to eateries, shopping, nightlife and play. Apartments include modern kitchens, plank flooring, and in-home washer & dryers. Residents can also enjoy a club-quality fitness center and sparkling salt water swimming pool!