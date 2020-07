Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

THE address downtown! End unit townhouse with lots of windows and french doors to enjoy beautiful skyline views and natural sunlight. Refinished cabinets, granite and updated lighting in a stylish kitchen. Hardwoods on the main level. Study with gas log and built in bookshelves. Large bedrooms and closets on the 2nd floor. Large master bath. Energy Star Windows throughout.